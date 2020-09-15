Seva Diwas 2020: Surat to Plant 70,000 Saplings Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday

In order to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s 70th birthday on September 17, the civic body in Surat, in collaboration with several other business groups, will be planting 70,000 saplings across the city.

September 17, PM Modi's birthday, holds special significance for the workers and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party. The prime minister will turn 70 in two days. However, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any major celebration or gathering has been ruled out completely. But like the last few years, this time too, PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated in the country as Seva Divas.

According to a report by ANI, Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor of Surat, said that the initiative had been launched a fortnight ago and that they hope to complete planting 70,000 saplings by September 16, PM Modi's birthday eve.

According to him, PM Modi always encourages people to celebrate his birthday in a way that benefits everyone. Honouring him, the Surat civic body decided to plant saplings which will enhance the greenery of the city and also increase the oxygen level.

Several associations and business groups have also joined hands to take part in the initiative. The goal is to plant more plants that the original target later on September 17, which is PM Modi's birth date.

In other parts of the country, several programmes have been planned to celebrate PM Modi's birthday.

As per reports, on this day, the distribution of masks, sanitizers, medicines will be organised. Supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps.The BJP is also likely to disseminate information on the work done by the Modi government in the last one year through pamphlets, circulation of speeches, etc. Special focus would be laid on the on work done during the Covid-19 pandemic and PM's vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

The party is also likely to issue strict orders to its cadre that under no circumstances should the Covid-19 protocols be violated. Last year, the prime minister's birthday celebration was a week-long affair. A week of Seva or Seva Saptah was celebrated from 14 -20 September.