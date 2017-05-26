Setien bound for Real Betis coaching role

Madrid, May 26 (IANS) Las Palmas chief coach Quique Setein is on the verge of being named as the new coach of fellow Spanish football club Real Betis.

The man who coached Las Palmas for the past season and a half, announced around two months ago that he would not be continuing at the club and arrived in Sevilla on Thursday night to sign a deal with Betis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although the deal has yet to be made official, Setien left fans in no doubt as to what was going to happen when he posted a message on his social network site on Thursday.

"Yesterday I was in yellow and now I am in green. I was sad yesterday for what I am leaving behind and now I am happy for what I am meeting," reads the message, making reference to Las Palmas' yellow shirts and the green and white of Betis.

Setien will have a difficult task at Betis, who have disappointed last season in the La Liga, sacking Gus Poyet and Victor Sanchez de Amo during the season and ending the campaign with former player, Alexis Trujilo in charge on a temporary basis.

--IANS

gau/pur/bg