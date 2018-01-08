Seth Meyers opens Golden Globe by mocking Trump, tackling sexual harassment scandal

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) Comedian Seth Meyers opened his stint as host of the 75th Golden Globe Awards with a political undertone and jokes around US President Donald Trump and sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood.

He opened his monologue saying: "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen", adding that it would be the first time in months that men won't be terrified to hear their names read out loud.

The host, dressed in black, took a dig at Hollywood names Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, who have been alleged for using their position to sexually harass people. The award show was held here on Sunday.

"A lot of people thought it would be more appropriate for a woman to host tonight's show, and they might be right, but if it makes you feel any better I have absolutely no power in Hollywood," Meyers said, as the camera panned to actor Seth Rogen in the audience.

"Remember when he was the one causing trouble with North Korea?" Meyers questioned, referring to Trump's tweets calling out on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

There was mention of Weinstein in his monologue.

"Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed at the annual In Memoriam," said Meyers, which was followed by groans from the audience.

"It will sound like that," he added.

Meyers, who was hosting the Golden Globe Awards for the first time, took a jibe at disgraced actor Kevin Spacey too.

He said: "Despite everything that happened this year, the show goes on. For example, I was happy to hear they were going to do another season of 'House of Cards'. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a Southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn't."

The joke was in reference to Plummer replacing Spacey in the film "All the Money in the World".

Sexual misconduct and gender equality was the highlight of the monologue, but there were undertones of politics too.

"We're all here at the courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. The only name that would make him angrier would be the 'Hillary Mexico Salad Associated'."

The comedian wrapped up his monologue on a serious note, saying: "People in this room worked really hard to get here but it's clearer now than ever before, the women had to work harder. So thank you for all that you do. I look forward to seeing you lead us into whatever some next."

