All set! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly in Tejas fighter jet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be flying in indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru on Thursday. Rajnath Singh will be the first defence minister to fly in the aircraft. Singh will fly a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas from the HAL airport after a briefing by Indian Air Force pilots. Tejas last week became the first aircraft in India to successfully perform an "arrested landing" in Goa.