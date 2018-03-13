We have set the aim to eradicate TB from India by 2025: PM Modi

While addressing the gathering at 'End TB Summit' in the national capital today Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I would like to announce that we have set the aim to eradicate TB from India by 2025." While speaking about the issue, PM Modi said, "We have not been successful in curbing Tuberculosis yet. I believe that if something doesn't yield result even after 10-15 years then we need to change our approach. The situation needs to be analysed."