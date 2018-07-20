SESA Football Academy secures AIFF accreditation

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) SESA Football Academy (SFA) has been accredited by AIFF, which now enables it to participate in the Under-13, U-15 and the U-18 Youth Leagues in the coming season, it was announced on Friday.

For promising young footballers in Goa, this accreditation is a major shot in the arm for SESA Football Academy.

Expressing happiness on the academy's new recognition in the sporting arena, President, SESA Football Academy, Annanya Agarwal said: "Sports can inspire and engage youth in a tremendous way and we at SFA envision to provide a platform to young budding footballers.

The CEO of I-League, Sunando Dhar said: "Goa is a talent pool for the football community in India and SFA has been doing some great work to take the Goan legacy forward by grooming young budding football talent."

"It is good to see these players get such amazing guidance and facilities. I would like to congratulate SFA on receiving the AIFF accreditation and hope to see some good football from them in the coming Youth League," he added.

The U13 team would be created purely from the Vedanta Football Schools program, making it a 100 per cent in-house grown team from the grassroots program. The U-15 team would be from the residential academy in Sankhali fully made up of Goan talent.

The U-18 team will continue to scout talent from Goa, as well as from seven states.

--IANS

kk/sed