Sesa Football Academy appoints new head coach

Panaji, Aug 8 (IANS) The Sesa Football Academy (SFA) on Tuesday announced that former Manchester United and FC Barcelona academy coach Eduard Battle Basart has joined it as head coach.

Basart brings in expertise at the international level with his experience as head coach of the Barcelona Football Academy, coaching Cyprus women first division players.

Vedanta Limited-owned SFA is established in North Goa district.

SFA President Annanya Agarwal said: "We are very excited to have Eduard on board. His expertise and coaching are very critical to our future plans. We have found the right man to put our vision into action and we are confident that Eduard shall be able to take the technical levels of our glorious academy to higher standards."

Basart said: "I visited India seven years back and fell in love with the place. India has lot of talent in football and I wanted to come back to work with these talented players.

"Sesa Football Academy is a legacy in itself, the players have immense talent and potential. Together we hope to achieve great things."

