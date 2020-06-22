Rath Yatra 2020 LIVE Updates: As the Supreme Court permitted the festivities without any public attendance, Puri began preparation for the Jagannath Rath Yatra with the Odisha government launching massive coronavirus test drive for 1,500 who will pull chariots on Tuesday.

Priests gathered early morning at the temple premises to carry out the Rath Yatra, ANI reported. As per Supreme Court’s order, not more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots.

The move came after the apex court directed that all those engaged in pulling chariots during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra must have mandatory Covid-19 negative report. The Rath Yatra involves three chariots — Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan.

Not more than 500 people, including servitors and security personnel, are allowed to pull one chariot, and hence, the administration requires 1,500 people to pull the three chariots. "We will have to collect samples from at least 1,500 people and get them examined by 11 am on Tuesday as chariot pulling is scheduled to start from 12 noon," a health department official said.

Here are latest updates from the yatra:

1. Odisha priests and 'sevayats' take the idol of Lord Balabhadra to chariot for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. The nine-day yatra, or the chariot procession, celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, 2.5km away. The Gundicha Temple is their aunt’s home.

#WATCH Odisha: Priests and 'sevayats' taking the idol of Lord Balabhadra to chariot for the #RathYatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. pic.twitter.com/ohoWKlTwmm — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

2. Story behind Jagannath rath yatra: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are worshipped in the sanctum of the famous temple in Puri. They are brought out every year on the second day of the third Hindu month of Asadha onto the Bada Danda street of Puri in three huge chariots accompanied by Sudarshana Chakra. 3.Covid-19 Positive Priest Not Allowed to Participate: Odisha’s Law Minister Pratap Jena said that as per the Supreme Court's order, test for Covid-19 was conducted for all priests at Puri's Jagannath Temple. He added that one priest tested positive and he was not allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra, news agency ANI reported.

As per the Supreme Court's order, #COVID19 test was conducted for all 'sevayats' (priests) at Puri's Jagannath Temple. One sevayat has tested positive, he is not allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra: Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena pic.twitter.com/cFqcViEF25 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020







4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings: Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of the Rath Yatra. "I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good heath, joy and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!" Shah tweeted.

I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good heath, joy and prosperity. Jai Jagannath! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

5. In Ahmedabad, Symbolic 'Rath Yatra' at Lord Jagannath Temple: : A symbolic Rath Yatra was organised in the Lord Jagannath temple premises on Tuesday after the Gujarat High Court rejected the state government's plea to carry out a public procession. For the first time in 143 years, this world-renowned event was held without the accompaniment of troupes, tableaux and public participation in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 6. Sanitisation Conducted at Temple Premises: Sanitisation work was conducted at the Jagannath Temple in Puri today morning.

Odisha: Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri earlier today. #RathYatra is being carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 500 ppl allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order pic.twitter.com/DbKaCJEMdG — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020







7. The King of Puri Arrives at Jagannath Temple: The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to participate in the Rath Yatra. He will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where he will sweep the chariots, news agency ANI reports.

