Serpentine queues for Rs 500, endless wait to travel home: How bureaucratic hurdles robbed migrant workers of dignity during lockdown

Historian Dipesh Chakraborty famously suggested that under colonialism, Indians were relegated to the 'imaginary waiting room of history.' We were told that we were not yet ready for independence, not yet ready for self-governance, not yet ready to be taken seriously as citizens. Years later, the notorious waiting room returns in a newer, yet equally frustrating iteration; India's poor are being forced into serpentine queues that lead to nowhere and nothing.

At the Rajkumar Inter College in Banda, we spoke to migrant workers who were waiting to complete the paperwork and testing that would allow them to finally go home to their families. Some maintained a naive hope that they would be done in time to celebrate Eid with their families. Needless to say, many moons have gone by, and they are still stuck, unmoving.

Ravi, a labourer returning from Maharashtra along with 7-8 of his companions doesn't mince his words.

"We were dying of hunger there, we may die of corona here. We've been in line since this morning... We haven't gotten any food, nothing. We have to arrange for food from our homes, and then we eat. Nothing ever happens here. Now see, not one person has been checked and been allowed to leave yet. We have been waiting since the day before yesterday. Look, they're sitting up ahead, and the line goes all the way around."

Govind Das, the revenue inspector for Banda in charge of this testing station clarifies, "There are about 200 people in quarantine now. Some are from far away, some are locals, some are from outside. Now, in half an hour, there are going to be buses to Lucknow and we will make sure people get on board. First, we organise registration. Then, we do a check-up. We even give them food. After they eat, and their bus arrives, we send them on their way."

While commendable in theory, this neatly laid out plan seems a far cry from the experiences of the people on the ground.

Mohammad Harun despondently states, "The doctors come in at 11, work for maybe an hour or two, and then they leave. We're just laying here." Nafeesa, an older woman trying to get home concurs.

"First, we missed our bus. The collector had sent the bus to pick us up. There were about 90 of us. There are a lot of us who can't walk, and so we thought the truck would get us home quickly. But, we were made to get off by policemen. They got us off, and sent us here. Now that we're here, our children are falling sick, they're crying. There's no certainty, we don't know when we're leaving -- we're leaving today, tomorrow, today, tomorrow. We don't know. We can't get home," she says.

The endless deferral of answers and of homecoming contributes to the increasing uncertainty around the lockdown and what it holds for India's less-affluent; after all, Orwell and this lockdown have taught us that some animals are 'more' equal than others.

While long queues and bureaucratic obstacle courses are not new to the subcontinent, the last few years have seen an increasing incidence of these outdated apparatuses. Beginning with the stampedes and snaking queues that followed the government's demonetisation announcement in 2016 that delegitimised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations, these queues symbolise a distinctive attitude towards the public: The government will do as it pleases without any notice or intimation, and its citizens must grin, wait, and bear it.

After all, it must be for the greater good, correct? The recent Coronavirus lockdown has exacerbated this attitude. The initial 21-day lockdown was announced with barely a 4-hour notice for a population of 1.3 billion who were asked to pack up their lives in lesser time than they were given to prepare for the lighting of diyas and banging of thalis.

Unsurprisingly, this announcement led to crowding and queuing in front of essential stores like grocery shops and pharmacies -- a move which backfired when considered alongside the emphasis on social distancing and staying at home that precautions against the virus mandate.

In fact, our reporting in Varanasi highlights how the swelling crowds have led to the discontinuing of ration distribution centres, with the government opting to deliver rations to people instead, to varying degrees of success. Although lockdowns across the world have had their fair share of government mismanagement, in India, this mismanagement is couched in the language of inevitability, national duty, and apologies.

