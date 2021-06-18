‘Seropositivity almost equal among minors and adults’: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, June 18 (ANI): National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) Health Member Dr VK Paul in a media briefing on June 18 said that according to WHO-AIIMS survey seropositivity in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal. Health Member Dr VK Paul said, “WHO-AIIMS survey shows seropositivity in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal. The seropositivity rate among people above 18 and below 18 is 67% and 59% respectively. In urban areas, it is 78% in persons below 18 and 79% in above 18.” “In rural areas, the seropositivity rate is 56% in persons below 18 years of age & 63% in persons above 18. The information show that the children were infected but it was very mild. Only isolated cases of infection may occur in children (during 3rd wave of COVID),” he added.