Series on iconic speeches in India on TV soon

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) A series narrating the story behind the iconic speeches in India will soon find its way on to the small screen.

"Bharat Ki Awaaz", a five-part series, will go on air on August 1 on EPIC channel, read a statement.

The show has been brought to television to re-live, with context and perspective, the passion and ideas of some of the Indian leaders.

Real footage of speeches, expert comments, reactions of both applause and backlash, along with the impact that they had is covered in the mini-series.

"Nothing is more powerful than words spoken in the right context at the appropriate time; and when they come from people who are seen as icons or ideals, words can echo for generations to come", said Akul Tripathi, Content and Programming Head, EPIC TV.

"As we celebrate another Independence Day, 'Bharat Ki Awaaz' is an effort to give both a face, and perspective to some of the greatest speeches of our times," he added.

The first episode will see speeches by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

--IANS

