Series on endangered species on small screen soon

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) An anthology series "The Red List: Save the Wild" with focus on the trials and tribulations of endangered species across the world will soon beam on Indian television.

As part of new brand philosophy 'Humans Like Us', Animal Planet will sharpen focus on stories linked to animal conservation with an aim to awaken viewers to the need for animal welfare and conservation. The campaign will go live on August 15, read a statement to IANS.

The anthology will include shows like "On the Brink", "Extinct or Alive", "Tales From Rhino Land", "Wild Brazil - The Land Of Fire And Flood", "Life At The Limits", "Hotspots" and "World of the Wild".

"The creative strategy behind the bold new identity is to bring the human like us brand promise to life, observing how animal behaviour often reflects human behaviour, providing an entertaining insight into the nature of our programmes, which are about people as much as animals," said Zulfia Waris, Vice President, Premium and Digital networks, Discovery Communications India.

