Serie A: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli risks being suspended for alleged ticket sales to ultras fan groups

>Milan: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli could be banned for two and a half years after disciplinary proceedings began Friday into alleged ticket sales to ultras fan groups, some with links to organised crime.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has requested a 30-month suspension and 50,000 euro ($59,000) fine against Agnelli, according to reports in the Italian media.

Pecoraro also demanded two Juventus matches be played behind closed doors and the club pay a 300,000 euro ($358,000) fine.

A European extension of the ban was also requested with Agnelli having recently been elected president of the European clubs association.

Agnelli is accused of helping sell tickets to Juventus ultras fans, several of whom have links with organised crime. The tickets were then resold for a huge profit.

However, the six-time defending Serie A champions have said that they will not request Agnelli to step down if he is found guilty.

No official from the Turin club has been convicted in the civil part of this case, Agnelli having only been heard as a witness.

Agnelli has denied dealing with Rocco Dominello, a supporter very close to the Calabria-based N'drangheta mafia who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in this case, but recalls meeting him.

Juventus is accused of having ceded blocks of tickets to ultras group when it is not allowed to sell more than four at a time.

Agnelli's lawyer was quoted by Calcio e Finanza as saying he was looking for the case against the Juventus boss to be dismissed.

A decision is expected within ten days.