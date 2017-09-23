Serie A: Defending champions Juventus face Torino, Napoli meet struggling newcomers SPAL

Juventus face a potentially tricky task against Torino who are unbeaten this term and are just behind the leaders on 11 points.

>Milan: Juventus and Napoli will be looking to make it six wins out of six in Serie A Saturday before must-win Champions League games next week.

Juventus lost their European curtain raiser 3-0 to Barcelona and sparks should fly in the highly-anticipated Turin derby against an improving Torino before meeting Greek club Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Napoli travel to struggling newcomers SPAL, ahead of their home game on Tuesday against Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Napoli and Juventus are top of the Italian league table with a maximum 15 points with the Naples side ahead on goal difference with 19 scored " five more than Juventus.

But the champions face a potentially tricky task against Torino " who last won Serie A in 1976 "but are unbeaten this term and are just behind the leaders on 11 points.

Gonzalo Higuain's stoppage-time goal snatched a 1-1 draw for Juventus in their last meeting in May and defender Giorgio Chiellini predicts "a top class" clash.

"For those like me who have been in Turin for 12 years, this is the strongest Torino and it's nice to see that the level of the derby is finally rising," said the Italian international.

"Torino is a high-level team that has all the cards in hand to enter Europe."

>'Right mentality'

Napoli are also on the comeback trail after losing in the Ukraine to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener.

But they showed grit in rallying from a goal down to beat Lazio 4-1 in Rome midweek.

"We have passed a maturity exam at Olimpico," said Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly who got the equaliser in Rome.

"This is the mentality needed to keep us on the right road. We've learnt how to be more resistant and we can take on anyone.

"We've turned the page now and are focused on SPAL."

Italy's third Champions League contender AS Roma are on the move up the Serie A standings after consecutive wins over Benevento and Verona.

The Romans host Udinese " just a point above the drop zone after four defeats " before travelling to Azerbaijan to play Qarabag on Wednesday after a goalless draw in their opener against Atletico Madrid.

But Roma will be without striker Patrik Schick, ruled out for two weeks with a muscular injury in his left leg, after making his debut last Saturday against Verona.

Inter Milan " third two points behind the leaders after their winning streak was stalled 1-1 at Bologna " host winless Genoa, as city rivals AC Milan, a point behind, travel to Sampdoria.

On Sunday, Lazio travel to Verona, seeking a boost ahead of Europa League action next week.

In midtable, Fiorentina host Atalanta and Chievo travel to Sardinia to play Cagliari as tailenders Crotone and Benevento go head to head looking for their first win.

>Fixtures (all times 1200 GMT unless stated):

>Saturday

Roma v Udinese, Juventus v Torino (1700), SPAL v Napoli (1945)

>Sunday

Sampdoria v AC Milan (1130), Inter Milan v Genoa, Crotone v Benevento, Verona v Lazio, Cagliari v Chievo, Sassuolo v Bologna (1700), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1945) View More