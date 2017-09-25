Serie A: Benedikt Hoewedes' debut for Juventus delayed after defender aggravates muscular injury

Hoewedes picked up a left thigh injury in training during the week ahead of the club's Turin derby win over Torino. It is estimated that the 44-times capped German international will be out of action for four weeks.

Benedikt Hoewedes' debut for Serie A champions Juventus has been put on hold as the World Cup winner was ruled out for four weeks on Sunday after aggravating a muscular injury.

The 29-year-old moved to Turin in August on a loan deal from German outfit Schalke 04 where he had spent his entire club career.

But he picked up a left thigh injury in training during the week ahead of the club's Turin derby win over Torino.

"I imagined the start differently. I am extremely disappointed," Hoewedes wrote on Twitter.

"Hoewedes sustained a thigh strain in his left leg affecting an area of scar tissue from a previous injury," the six-time successive Serie A champions said.

It is estimated that the 44-times capped German international will be out of action for four weeks. View More