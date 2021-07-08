Sergio Ramos Joins Paris Saint-Germain on Two-Year Deal

Sergio Ramos has signed a two-year contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Thursday. The Spanish defender thus brings an end to 16-year spell with Real Madrid where he established himself as one of the finest defenders of his generations while winning a truckload of trophies both at the domestic and European level.

“I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” Ramos was quoted as saying by PSG. “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players.”

“Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible,” he added.

Ramos captained Real between 2015 and 2021 while helping them to four UEFA Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018 and five La Liga trophies (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2020).

At the international level, Ramos won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euros in 2008 and 2012. He is the most-capped Spanish player (and European player) of all time with 180 appearances for his national team (23 goals).

He has twice been named UEFA Defender of the Year (2017 and 2018), and has featured no less than 11 times in the FIFA/FIFPro World XI between 2008 and 2020 and was also named in the FIFA World Cup 2010 Team of the Tournament.

“Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us,” PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said .

“Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club. I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him,” he added.

