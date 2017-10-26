Sergio Perez dreams of being teammate of Hamilton, Vettel, Alonso

Mexico City, Oct 26 (IANS) Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio "Checo" Perez said that his aspiration is to become part of a team led by a champion such as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso.

"I would be delighted to be with world champions, to be a teammate of Hamilton, Vettel or Alonso," Perez said at a press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, reports Efe.

"In Formula 1 there is such a difference among teams and cars that your best touchstone is your teammate and to have a world champion as touchstone is always good," the Guadalajara native said ahead of this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix.

Perez, with 86 points, is eighth in the world standings, 13 points ahead of Sahara Force India teammate Esteban Ocon.

Though the two men are vying with each other for points in the drivers competition, Perez said they know how to work together for the benefit of the team.

"Esteban came to Formula 1 well-prepared, with a lot of experience on other teams, and he is a fast driver with a lot of talent, but in Formula 1 you don't drive for yourself, you drive for the team," Perez said of his French colleague.

The Mexican recalled that conflicts between himself and Ocon during the races in Azerbaijan and Belgium led to a loss of points for each driver and for the team.

"The worst moment for the team was in Belgium, but from there on we have talked and now we have a good relationship. We are working well and we are close to ensuring fourth place in the constructors championship, our principal objective," Perez said.

Three-time champion Hamilton enjoys a significant lead over Vettel -- who has won the F1 crown four times -- in the drivers competition and could clinch the title in Mexico.

--IANS

tri/vm