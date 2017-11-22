Serena Williams Uses a Body Double Instead of Her Own Baby in The Viral Gatorade Ad; Here’s Why

In a bid to encourage more and more girls to participate in sports, Gatorade released a new commercial featuring tennis superstar Serena Williams. The campaign, titled ‘Sisters in Sweat’, was released on November 20, 2017, and shows Serena Williams holding a baby close to her and expressing her views on why it is important for girls to take up sports. The ad has gone viral, with netizens applauding the message the advertisement is trying to convey. Many people also commented that this ad marks the television ad debut of Serena’s two-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia. However, turns out that they were mistaken! The baby in the ad is not Serena’s child, but a stand-in baby or a body double.

Serena Williams and hubby jet off for luxury honeymoon More

Gatorade, the American manufacturer of sports-themed beverage and food products, said that although Serena’s baby was to be a part of the commercial, it couldn’t be on the set owing to ill-health. They, therefore, had to use stand-in baby instead of Alexis Olympia. In a press statement, Gatorade said, “While Serena intended to have Olympia make her screen debut as part of this film, her daughter was under the weather and unable to be on set, but the sentiment remains the same.” The commercial, which is about two-minutes long, has over one lakh views on Gatorade’s YouTube channel and has been widely shared by netizens. A heartwarming scene from the video is when Serena lovingly holds the baby close to her and says, “Baby girl, I won’t mind if you play tennis badly. I won’t mind if you choose to never pick up a racket. But I beg you, in this game of life, please keep playing no matter what.”

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Shares First Pictures Of Their Baby Daughter On Instagram And Story Of Pregnancy In Cute Video More

Though the ad didn’t mark the debut of Serena’s two-month-old baby, fans need not be disappointed. The former World No. 1 keeps her fans updated with several photos and videos of Alexis Olympia through her social media accounts. Serena married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 16, 2017.

Watch the Gatorade | Sisters in Sweat ft. Serena Williams ad here:

Serena Williams also shared the commercial on her Instagram account





Reportedly, Gatorade said that girls drop out of sports 1.5 times faster than boys by the age of 14. PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi tweeted that “we can all learn” from Williams’ words in the spot. PepsiCo is Gatorade’s parent company. According to an article in the Independent, Gatorade also said, “One of the primary reasons girls drop out of sport is because they don’t see a future in sport and believe their time is better spent preparing for their future in other ways” despite staying in sport leading to being “healthier, happier and more successful later in life.”