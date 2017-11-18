Serena Williams shares stunning bridal outfit of her fairy-tale wedding

Ace tennis player Serena Williams finally broke her silence about her wedding, which took place in New Orleans on Thursday night. Taking to her Instagram account, the tennis pro shared her wedding dress with her fans. Williams didn't write a caption in her post, but it seems from her photo's tags that she opted for an Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton. The beautiful white gown featured a voluminous ball skirt and a strapless, sweetheart neckline. The tennis star kept her hair pulled back in an updo. Flaunting a pair of diamond earrings and massive ring on her left hand, she opted for minimum accessories. Later Ohanian also shared a beautiful moment of the night on his Instagram account. The picture features himself, Serena and their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. who was born on September 1. The star-studded wedding was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, LaLa Anthony, and Ciara among the others. Serena's Beauty and the Beast themed wedding took place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans. The pair was surrounded by friends, families and Hollywood's A-listers.