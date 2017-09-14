Serena Williams Reveals Baby to World in Touching Home Movie

Two weeks after becoming a first-time mother, tennis legend Serena Williams revealed her baby daughter to the world on Wednesday in an online montage that featured moments from early sonograms to just after the birth.

In the touching compilation posted on Williams' Instagram account, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also said that there had been "complications" in the delivery of Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

"It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!" said Williams in one segment of the home movie as she left the hospital with fiance and Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian.

She said the couple had spent almost a week at the hospital after the September 1 delivery, but did not say what the complications had been. Media reports said the birth had been induced by doctors.

The clips show the pregnant tennis star -- who turns 36 at the end of this month -- showing off her belly bump, dancing and practicing her game, as well as shots of the expectant couple assembling their daughter's nursery.

The film appeared to be meant as much for her daughter's future viewing as for Williams' millions of ecstatic fans, with the pregnant tennis mom telling the camera as she filmed her belly, "You move at 10:15 or 10:30 every night."

Williams won the Australian Open while newly pregnant with her daughter, a fact reflected in a shot on the Instagram post that read "Born: September 1, 2017, Weight: 6LB 14 Oz, Grand Slam Titles: 1."

Williams has vowed to return to defend her title next January.

"It's the most outrageous plan," she told Vogue last month. "I just want to put that out there. That's, like, three months after I give birth. I'm not walking anything back, but I'm just saying it's pretty intense."

Williams had used Snapchat in April to confirm reports that she was pregnant.