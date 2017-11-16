Serena Williams to marry Alexis Ohanian on Thursday

Washington, Nov 16 (IANS) Tennis legend Serena Williams will marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, the media reported.

The couple will wed in New Orleans, Xinhua reported citing People magazine.

According to the Daily Mail, the wedding will take place at the city's Contemporary Arts Center.

The winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles has been engaged to Ohanian, 34, since last December. She and Ohanian are parents to Alexis Olympia, who was born on September 1.

Williams, 36, has repeatedly said she will return to tennis. It remains to be seen whether it's at the Australian Open, which begins on January 15, and she is the defending champion.

--IANS

