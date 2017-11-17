Serena Williams marries Alexis Ohanian, here's the guest list

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Tennis star Serena Williams is a married woman now.

After three years of dating, Serena, finally tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, reports E!Online.

Many of the 23-time Grand Slam winner's BFF attended the wedding extravaganza.

And the most important of the guests was Alexis Ohanian Jr., the couples' first child together, who was born a little over two months ago.

Others, who were present in the wedding, to see their pal get married were, Kim Kardashian (Serena's friend since 15 years), the glamorous pair of American actress Eva Longoria and Jose Bastion, supermodel Selita Ebanks, singer Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and newly engaged Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki also showed up on the special day. (ANI)