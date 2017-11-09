Serena Williams Has Hit The Gym In Order to Get Cracking for Her Comeback

Her trainer has confirmed the news that the 23-time Major winner is sweating it out to get her body back in shape.

New Delhi: Serena Williams has decided to get cracking to prepare for her big comeback after pregnancy. Serena had earlier said that she will be targetting the Australian Open in 2018 to make a comeback to the sport. In order to do that, she has started to gym. Her trainer has confirmed the news that the 23-time Major winner is sweating it out to get her body back in shape.

“Serena is already training in the gym to regain form slightly,” news.com.au quoted Mateu, as saying. Williams, who won this year’s Grand Slam title at the Melbourne Park, while she was pregnant, is hoping to make a return just four-and-a-half months after giving birth to her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

And Mateu, who has been part of Williams’ team for a year, will fly to Palm Beach, Florida, in the coming days to contribute to the new mom’s recovery. He, however, admitted that he is not worried about Williams’ prospects, knowing the kind of a person she is.

“When someone’s muscles are so well-developed, it is easier for them to recover because muscles have a memory. It is easier to achieve results with that kind of person. The capacity for recovery will be faster for Serena than for any other sportswoman at her level,” Mateu said. (With ANI inputs)