Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 02 (ANI): Tennis star Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

Baby girl arrived Friday, September 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., according to a Tweet from WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd.

World number one Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to send his wishes as he wrote, "Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!!"

Beyonce posted a photo of Williams during her pregnancy with the caption "Congratulations Serena!"

Serena announced her pregnancy on Snapchat back in April, showing off her bump in a swimsuit while captioning the image: '20 weeks' (ANI)