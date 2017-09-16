Serena Williams' bundle of joy flexes her 'biceps'!

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Here's another precious picture of the tennis superstar Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena and fiance Alexis Ohanian, who have opened an Instagram account of their newborn, shared the pic where she is fast sleep in a onesie that reads 'Smart and Strong like my Mama'.

'Biceps,' the caption read.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion gave birth on September 1, and announced on Wednesday that she and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, have named their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (ANI)