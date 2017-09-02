Serena Williams' arch rival hopes American star's baby girl does not take up tennis

Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza congratulated Serena Williams, who gave birth to her first child -- a baby girl -- on Friday, September 1, according to the United States media. The 23-year-old Spaniard jokingly revealed that she does not want her arch-rival's daughter to take up a career in tennis.

"Baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn't play tennis]. Well, I'm very happy for her. I mean, such a good moment, I'm sure. Well, there it is, in her arms, I'm sure, also," Muguruza said after storming into the last-16 round of the ongoing US Open tournament on Friday.

Notably, Serena's coach Patrick Mouratoglou confirmed the news on Friday morning with a Tweet. American news producer Chris Shepherd also revealed that both the mother and the newborn were doing well at St Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The winner of 23 Grand Slam, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, confirmed her pregnancy in April after she had accidentally posted a selfie of her baby bump on social media, with caption "20 weeks". Serena maintained that the photograph was meant for close family and friends.

The 35-year-old American has not competed ever since winning the Australian Open 2017 after beating her older sister Venus in the title match. Notably, Serena came to know she was two months pregnant when she dictated terms in Melbourne.

Serena has also spoken about her plans to make a comeback as early as in January next year and defend her Australian Open title. Coach Mouratoglou also wished speedy recovery for his ward and revealed there is a lot of work ahead of them on court.

Rafael Nadal leads wishes

Venus, who has now become an aunt, said she was "super excited" and that she cannot describe her feelings in words. Notably, superstars from the tennis fraternity, including Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to send their wishes to the former world number one.

NEW: Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well. — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian on the birth of your baby girl ❤️? — TamiraPaszek (@tamira1990) September 1, 2017

@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes. ?? — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @alexisohanian for your baby girl. I have 3 daughters & each time it is the same incredible journey. I am happy for you. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

