Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Shares First Pictures Of Their Baby Daughter On Instagram And Story Of Pregnancy In Cute Video

Serena Williams shared the first images of her baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian today on her Instagram account. The tennis legend who gave birth to a baby girl on September 1, 2017, shared the first pictures of her darling daughter today. She wrote, “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,” on the picture that she shared on her Instagram account. She also shared a video on her Instagram story of her pregnancy journey and confirming the date of the daughter’s birthday. She posted the video on her official website and YouTube as well. Serena Williams had returned to social media on Friday itself when she took to Twitter to congratulate Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens for making it to the US Open Finals. However, she revealed her baby’s photo and name only today.

The video shared by Serena Williams showcases her pregnancy journey as well as the moments at the hospital before delivery and post delivery. She is seen dancing and playing tennis as well as with fiancé Alexis Ohanian having a good time. At an instance, in the video, Alexis Ohanian calls her the “most beautiful woman in the world.” Serena Williams while holding baby Alexis in her arms says that they stayed in the hospital for an extended period totaling six days due to some complications but did not elaborate on what the complications were.

Serena Williams with her baby daughter





Serena Williams with Alexis Ohanian





The adorable video that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian shared on YouTube, watch it here:

Serena Williams is probably the greatest woman tennis player and she announced her pregnancy in April after winning the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open while she was pregnant and had actually predicted that she must be carrying a girl because only a girl would be so tough and not bother the mother who is battling 100 degree temperature and playing competitive tennis.