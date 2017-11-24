Serbian side Partizan in knockouts of UEFA Europa League

Belgrade, Nov 24 (IANS) Serbian football outfit Partizan beat the Young Boys from Switzerland 2-1 to seal qualification for the next stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Tawamba scored the first goal in the 12th minute of Thursday's match after catching the ball with his head following a free-throw, while Moumi Ngmaleu set the score even in the 25th minute after a poorly defended corner kick, sealing the half-time draw, reports Xinhua.

However, Ozegovic scored in the 53rd minute after a counter-attack from Red Star, evading the possibility that this match would end as well as the first one between two teams this year that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Partizan is second in Group B behind Dinamo Kyev with two victories, two draws and one lost match.

This will be the first spring in some of the European competitions after 13 years for the team, but before that, they will meet Dinamo Kiev in the sixth match day of the group stage in December.

--IANS

tri/sac