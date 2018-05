Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic visited the Taj Mahal. He came along with wife Sanja Dacic. The Foreign Affiars Minister is currently on a visit to India from May 01-May 04. On Thursday, Ivica Dacic is scheduled to meet Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. He will attend a lecture on 'Serbia in the region, Europe and the World' and would call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.