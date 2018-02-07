'Get Out' sequel on Jordan Peele's mind

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Jordan Peele says he will "seriously consider" a sequel to his hit film "Get Out".

"Get Out", a horror film centred on an inter-racial relationship between a black American man and his white partner, was a satire on racism and it was critically lauded.

The director has said that while he has received a lot of feedback on the film, hearing audiences relate to the feeling of "the sunken place" has been the most meaningful, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"When you create something like that, it's very personal and meaningful, but to hear that people kind of related to that feeling and needed it to be named has been very touching for me," Peele said.

After the success of "Get Out", the idea of a sequel isn't completely out of the question, Peele said. "I can tell you that I will definitely seriously consider it.

"I love that universe and I feel like there's more story to tell. I don't know what it is now but there are some loose ends that want to be tied up."

But since it took Peele eight years to create the world of "Get Out", the follow-up story would have to feel right, he said.

"I would never want to do a sequel that just feels like for the sake of doing a sequel. I would have to have a story that I feel like would take it up a notch," explained the triple Oscar-nominated star.

Peele is looking forward to the 90th Oscars, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The ceremony will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre here. It will be aired in India live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on March 5.

--IANS

sug/rb/vm