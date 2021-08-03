From Sept, Modi Govt’s Fitness Version of Bournvita Quiz Contest for Students, With KBC-Style ‘Phone A Teacher’

The high from the Tokyo Olympics for the country will also reflect in the Narendra Modi government’s grand plans for a “world-class online and broadcast” event in form of a ‘Fit India Quiz’ for school students across India for which registrations begin next month.

News18 has accessed exclusive details of the project under which each school in the country will be asked to nominate more than two students who will first compete on an online platform run by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Then, 32 schools from each state or union territory will be selected for a ‘state round’ in which professional quiz masters will select one champion from each state and UT, through a quiz to be webcast on social media platforms. The 36 chosen school champions, each from the 36 states and UTs, will then compete in a national round to be telecast on television including a leading private sports channel.

“The State Round of the quiz will have innovative concepts such as phone a teacher of a school or a parent etc to make it fun, interactive and engaging for the audience. The quiz will also have multi-formats featuring buzzer rounds, audio or video recognition round, topical rounds etc. The Quiz will have questions on multiple themes such as history of Indian Sports, Traditional Sports or Games, Yoga, Personalities etc, Fitness with special emphasis on Indian traditional fitness methods etc and on Khelo India, Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games etc.” says a document outlining the project, which was reviewed by News18.

“Quiz shows have had great success amongst Indian masses in the past which makes it a tried and tested medium, provided it can be presented in an engaging and interactive format which resonates well with audience,” the document says. India’s most famous quiz show was the Bournvita Quiz Contest hosted by Derek O’ Brien.

The government will hire a company to run the ‘state round’ of the ‘Fit India Quiz’ in which two quiz masters will be selected for each state by the Sports Authority of India. The execution of State Rounds for the 36 states and UTs will be completed with 30 days and a company will provide a repository of over 500 multimedia questions (animation or video-based) of 10 seconds each which can be utilized for the quiz rounds.

This ‘state round’ will run on a customised digital platform and will be webcast on social media. About 180 rounds of quiz episodes may be conducted and the online platform so devised for will have widgets such as timer and score cards to enhance the user experience in quiz and ability to incorporate interactive rounds like buzzer round and rapid fire.

The 36 winning school teams will then make it to the National Round which shall consist of Quarterfinals, Semi-finals and Final Rounds, that will be telecast on a leading private sports and channel and a national television channel as well as well as will be webcast on social media channels of Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Star Sports and Fit India.

“The Event and the subsequent amplifications activities is expected to be viewed by a large number of people through electronic and digital media. Therefore, the event should be impactful, engaging, entertaining and inspiring and should be planned as a world class online event,” the government has said.

Cash prizes are planned for the final winners of the Fit India Quiz.

The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 to encourage very Indian citizen to adopt a physically active lifestyle. The idea of conducting the first-of-its-kind nation-wide quiz on fitness and sports for school children is to spread awareness about sports and fitness and building Fit India brand as an effective medium to involve school children, the document says.

The government says that the Fit India Quiz, while providing a national platform to students to showcase their knowledge about fitness and sports, also endeavours to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history, including centuries-old indigenous sports, sporting heroes of the past and how traditional Indian lifestyle activities hold the key to a Fit Life for all, the document adds.

The quiz format has been designed in an inclusive manner wherein school students from across the country will get an opportunity to test their fitness and sports knowledge against their peers, the government says. The quiz will be open for students from all age groups, but the questions shall be framed in a way that can be easily answered by students of class 8 and above.

