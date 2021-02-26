Sensex Slumps 1,000 Points in Initial Trade Amid Global Sell-Off

The key Indian equity indices plunged on the morning of Friday, 26 February, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,000 points.

The market had a gap down opening on back of negative cues from global bourses.

Around 9.45 am, Sensex was trading at 50,216.64, lower by 822.67 points or 1.61 percent from its previous close of 51,039.31.

It opened at 50,256.71 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,400.31 and a low of 49,950.75 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,880.20, lower by 217.15 points or 1.44 per cent.

The Indian stock markets fell tracking a similar trend across global markets amid rising bond yields.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

(Published in an arrangement with IANS.)

