Sensex slips 5 1 points ahead of F&O expiry, GDP numbers

Sensex fell by almost 51 points in early trade on Thursday today. August derivatives expiry and release of key macroeconomic data later in the day. BSE indices led by FMCG, power, teck, banking and metal trading negetive. The NSE Nifty fell by 14.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 9,870.15. Major losers are NTPC, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, Coal India. HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, M&M and TCS trading low. The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 64.06 against the US dollar.