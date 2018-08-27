Sensex up over 400 points, nears 36,700; Nifty hits 11,684





Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Continuing their record run, the key Indian equity indices surged over 1 per cent on Monday with the S&P BSE Sensex hitting a fresh all-time high of 38,694.23 points.

The wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also touched a record 11,684.40 points, following firm cues from the global markets.

According to analysts, healthy buying was witnessed in banking, consumer durables and metal stocks.

At 1.04 p.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,679.80 points, higher by 122.70 points or 1.06 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,472.03 points, traded at 38,675.16 points, higher by 423.36 points or 1.11 per cent from its previous close of 38,251.80 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day low of 38,416.73 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grid, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Sun Pharma was the only loser so far.

--IANS

rrb/mr