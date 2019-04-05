Sensex, Nifty ends higher on positive global cues

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Positive global cues owing to an easing of US-China trade tension pushed the Sensex and Nifty nearly 0.50 per cent higher on Friday led by gains in

metals and IT index.

The BSE Sensex closed 177.51 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,862.23 points while the Nifty finished 67.95 points or 0.59 per cent up.

"Nifty ended on a positive note with broad-based gains post two days of consolidation supported by favourable global cues on account of progress in US-china trade talks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services .

"Mid and small caps were outperforming on account of relative value buying opportunities compared to large caps. Going ahead, investors focus will be on Q4 results season starting next week."

The top losers on Sensex were State Bank of India, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC and Sun Pharma, declining up to 1.5 per cent.

The gainers were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, TCS and IndusInd Bank, surging 1 to 3.5 per cent.

