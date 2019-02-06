Sensex jumps 360 points, Nifty at 11,055

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Amid mixed global markets and healthy quaterly results of index heavyweights, key equity indices by over 1 per cent, during the late afternoon session of the trade on Wednesday.

In addition, the equity indices also gained as both the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday.

While the Nifty advanced further after it breached the 11,000 point mark in the early trade the BSE Sensex gained over 360 points.

At 2.56 p.m., the Senex jumped 363.56 points or 0.99 per cent to 36,980.37 from its previous close of 36,616.81 while the Nifty traded 121 points, up at 11,055.35.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy outcome scheduled on Thursday.

Tata Steel spurted by 4.08 per cent while Bajaj Finance gained 3.54 per cent. ONGC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors(DVR) were the other top gainers.

In contrast, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank were the only laggards on the S&P BSE Sensex.

FIIs bought stocks worth Rs 420.65 crore while the DIIs bought stocks to the tune of Rs 194.31 crore.

--IANS

ravi/prs