Sensex hits record high, Nifty trades over 11,000 mark

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) The benchmark BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 36,699.53 points on Thursday, tracking gains in the Asian markets.

The previous record level of the Sensex was of 36,443.9 points on January 29, 2018.

In line with its bullish trend, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded over the 11,000 mark during the day.

In the Asian markets, investor sentiments were boosted after reports on Wednesday said China and the US may resume talks to ease the ongoing trade tensions.

At 12.29 p.m., Nifty50 traded at 11,067.95 points -- higher by 119.65 points or 1.09 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,948.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex, which had opened at 36,424.23 points, traded at 36,659.62 points (12.29 p.m.) -- up by 393.69 points or 1.09 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 36,265.93 points.

As mentioned, it has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,699.53 points and a low of 36,422.08 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,427 declines against 965 advances.

In another major development, market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries reached Rs 695,102.97 crore or $100 billion during the day, the second Indian company to reach the level after Tata Consultancy Services.

The top gainers so far on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Unilever whereas Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Adani Ports, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were the losers.

On the NSE, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum and BPCL were the highest gainers while Bharti Infratel, Infosys and UPL lost the most.

