Sensex gains nearly 200 points; telecom stocks rise

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Broadly positive global markets, healthy macro-economic trade data and a slight recovery in the rupee aided the barometer S&P BSE Sensex to end with gains close to 200 points.

In addition, the risk taking appetite of investors was enhanced a day after credit rating agency Fitch affirmed India's 'Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating' (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.

Sector wise, healthy buying was witnessed in telecom, healthcare and energy stocks while scrips of banking companies came under selling pressure.

Besides, the rupee strengthened to Rs 71.80 per US dollar from its previous close of 71.98.

Index-wise, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 196.62 points up at 35,457.16 points. It had opened at 35,398.70 from its previous close of 35,260.54.

It touched an intra-day high of 35,545.85 and a low of 35,324.37.

The NSE Nifty50 closed 65.50 points higher or 0.62 per cent at 10,682.20 points.

On Thursday, foreign fund inflows touched a three-month high which along with low crude oil prices and a strengthened rupee guided the key Indian equity indices to close on a positive note.

Also, India's merchandise exports grew by 17.86 per cent in October on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Thursday.

--IANS

ravi-rv/vm