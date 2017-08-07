Sensex firms up 61 points on fund inflows

The benchmark BSE Sensex continued its rising trend by gaining over 61 points to 32,386.52. The 30-share index rose 61.11 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,386.52. Metal, realty, bank and auto were trading in the positive. Tata Steel emerged top gainer by surging 2.79 per cent to Rs 591.55. Major gainers are ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto,Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma. The rupee weakened 14 paise to 63.72 against the US dollar.