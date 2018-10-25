Sensex falls 343 points on weak global cues

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Indian equities fell on Thursday, as a global sell-off and an uptick in crude oil prices unnerved investors.

The decline was led by banking, finance and healthcare counters.

The Indian rupee weakened to Rs 73.25 to a US dollar, from its previous close of 73.15, as the benchmark Brent crude oil price rose to around $76.39 a barrel.

India imports around 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, and an increase in prices of the dollar-denominated commodity pressures the country's current account deficit.

The NSE's Nifty settled about 100 points, or 0.98 per cent, lower at 10,124.90.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 33,778.60, lost 343.87 points, or 1.01 per cent, to close at 33,690.09.

It touched a high of 33,838.76 and a low of 33,553.18 during the day'S trade.

--IANS

ravi/shs