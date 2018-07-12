Sensex ends at record closing level; RIL market-cap hits $100-bn mark

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) The BSE Sensex settled at the highest closing level of 36,548.41 points on Thursday, tracking firm global cues and an appreciation in the Indian rupee.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex had touched an intra-day record high of 36,699.53 points, breaching the previous high of 36,443.9 points reached on January 29, 2018.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also rose to end over the 11,000-mark.

Globally, the Asian and European markets traded in the green after reports on Wednesday said China and the US may resume talks to ease the ongoing trade tensions.

Index-wise, the Nifty50 closed at 11,023.20 points -- higher by 74.90 points or 0.68 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,948.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex, which had opened at 36,424.23 points, closed higher by 282.48 points or 0.78 per cent at 36,548.41 points. The previous day's close on Sensex was 36,265.93 points.

As mentioned, it touched an all-time high of 36,699.53 points during the intra-day trade and a low of 36,422.08 points.

Broader markets, however, closed on a negative note with the S&P BSE mid-cap falling 0.52 per cent and the S&P BSE small-cap ending a tad lower, by 0.06 per cent from its previous close. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,469 declines against 1,170 advances.

"Positive cues from other global markets helped sentiments," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Asian markets closed with decent gains and European markets traded higher, he added.

On the currency front, the rupee strengthened by 20 paise to end at 68.58 per dollar, against the previous close of 68.78 per greenback.

Investment-wise, provisional data with exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold scrip worth Rs 742.63 crore while the domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 366.40 crore.

Sector-wise, the S&P BSE banking index gained the most, by 272.93 points, followed by the oil and gas index, which was up 222.70 points and the energy index rose by 126.24 points.

On the contrary, the S&P BSE metal index fell by 190.74 points, the IT index was down 83.84 points and the metal index ended 65.04 points lower from its previous close.

Scrip-wise, Reliance Industries gained the most on the Sensex and its market capitalisation (m-cap) crossed the $100 billion mark during the day and its share prices touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,098.80 per share. At the day's close, the company's m-cap was at Rs 685,725.09 crore or $99.98 billion.

The share price of Reliance Industries settled at Rs 1,082.20, up 45.85 points or 4.42 per cent from its previous close.

The other major gainers on the Sensex were Wipro, up 2.44 per cent at Rs 279.50; Larsen and Toubro (L&T), up 1.94 per cent at Rs 1,299.75; HDFC, up 1.74 per cent at Rs 1,961.75; and State Bank of India, up 1.49 per cent at Rs 262.75 per share.

The top losers were Vedanta, down 3.05 per cent at Rs 211.35; Infosys, down 1.95 per cent at Rs 1,294.60; Tata Motors (DVR), down 1.68 per cent at Rs 152.30; Bajaj Auto, down 1.66 per cent at Rs 3,101.90; and Mahindra and Mahindra, down 1.40 per cent at Rs 917.55 per share.

