Sensex ends flat in choppy trade, rupee gains

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) India's barometer indices ended largely flat in Thursday's trade marked by volatility, as investors remained cautious ahead of a key economic data and as tension between the government the RBI continued to brew.

The stock indices ignored firm global cues, even as as a stronger rupee amid a decline in international crude oil prices failed to cheer investors.

The Sensex settled 10.08 points lower at 34,431.97. It had opened at 34,650.63 from its previous close of 34,442.05.

It touched an intra-day high of 34,679.93 points and a low of 34,303.38 points.

The NSE Nifty closed 6.15 points down at 10,380.45.

Barring the export-oriented counters, which struggled due to a recovering rupee, almost all the BSE sectors closed in a positive territory.

