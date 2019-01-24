Sensex ends 86 points up, Nifty settles at 10,849

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Amid mixed global cues and strengthening rupee, the Sensex advanced 86 points on Thursday while the broader Nifty settled at 10,849.

While the banking and finance sector paired early losses and managed to end in the green, telecom and auto stocks closed 1.95 per cent and 0.85 per cent down respectively.

"Stock markets in India continue to trade with uncertainty, echoing the cautious note being witnessed globally," said Abhijeet Dey, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

"Overseas, most European and Asian stock markets traded mixed amid uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook as well as the ongoing US-China trade fight."

The rupee was last trading at Rs 71.18 per dollar from its previous close of Rs 71.34 as global crude oil prices soothed.

The BSE Sensex closed 86.63 points up at 36,195.10, after touching a high of 36,258.28 and a low of 35,996.68.

The benchmark index opened higher on Thursday, at 36,146.55 points, from its previous close of 36,108.47.

The broader Nifty50 ended up by 18.30 points or 0.17 per cent at 10,849.80.

Stock-wise the top gainers was Yes Bank after it said that RBI had approved the appointment of its new MD and CEO, Ravneet Singh Gill.

Other top gainers were Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC and State Bank of India.

In contrast, Tata Motors(DVR), Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India and Bajaj Auto lost up to 3 per cent.

