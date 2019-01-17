Sensex ends 52 points up, Nifty holds 10,900

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Amid mixed global markets and the ongoing corporate earning session, Indian equities ended higher on Thursday. Ahead of the release of quarterly results by index heavyweights, the Sensex closed with a 52 point gain while the Nifty ended above 10,900.

According to market participants, investors were cautious ahead of the third quarter results by Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, to be announced later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 52.79 points of 0.15 per cent higher after it shuttled between a high of 36,468.42 and a low of 36,170.80.

It opened close to 100 points up at 36,413.60 from its previous close of 36,321.29.

The broader Nifty ended in the green, up 14.90 points and 0.14 per cent.

Oil and gas and finance scrips led the gains on the Sensex. The index pivotal, banking stocks erased early losses to end flat while the healthcare stocks declined 0.90 per cent.

Stock-wise, Axis Bank, HCL, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Mahindra gained in the range of 1 to 2 per cent.

In contrast, Sun Pharma lost over 5 per cent followed by Yes Bank which declined over 3 per cent.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unileiver declined between 1 to 2 per cent.

Globally, markets traded on a mixed note amid political uncertainty in the UK over Brexit and the longest-ever partial shutdown of the US government.

However, British Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, averting any immediate risk of an early general election.

