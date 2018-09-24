Sensex down 600 points amid sell-off in banking, finance stocks

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The S&P BSE Sensex lost nearly 600 points during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with heavy selling activity in banking, finance and auto stocks.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 also was down over 180 points.

At 2.24 p.m., the NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,956.10 points, lower by 187.00 points or 1.68 per cent from the previous close.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,924.72 points, traded at 36,248.31 points, lower by 593.29 points or 1.61 per cent from the previous close of 36,841.60 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 36,945.50 points and a low of 36,216.95.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Coal India, Reliance Industries and ONGC, while the major losers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

--IANS

ravi-rrb/mr