Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy

Equity indices closed in the green on December 04 amid expectations of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and report that the United States and China are moving closer to a trade deal. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 175 points higher at 40,850 while the Nifty50 was up by 43 points at 12,037. Except for Nifty realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank ticking up by 1.9 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors was star of the day after posting gains of 7 per cent at Rs 169.30 per share. Private lenders Yes Bank and ICICI Bank moved up by 5.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively.