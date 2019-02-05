Sensex up 72 points ahead of monetary policy meet

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Ahead of a three-day RBI monetary policy review meet, set to start later in the day, Sensex and Nifty logged mild gains during the late afternoon session of trade of Tuesday.

Capital goods, FMCG and metal stocks declined while energy, IT and banking stocks surged.

At 2.54 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded 78.22 points or 0.21 per cent up from its previous close of 36,582.74 after touching a high of 36,727.83 and a low of 36,495.83.

The broader Nifty traded at 10,935.35, up 23.10 points or 0.21 per cent.

Stock-wise, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj-Auto, HeroMoto Corp, Mahindra and Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki gained in the range of 1 to 3 per cent.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Tata Motors(DVR), Tata Steel, Coal India and ONGC declined in the range of 1 to 3 per cent.

--IANS

ravi/mr