Sensex up 275 points, Nifty above 11,000

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The Sensex opened higher on Wednesday and advanced by 275 points in the early trade session on Wednesday while the Nifty traded above the 11,000 mark.

Consumer durables, healthcare, telecom stocks witnessed selling pressure while energy, oil and gas and the key finance and banking stocks gained.

Investors will also be cautious ahead of the third quarter earning outcomes to be announced by companies like Idea-Vodafone, Adani Power, Cummins India.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,714.54 from its previous close at 36,616.81 on Tuesday.

At 9.26 a.m., it traded at 36,891.36 higher by 274.55 points or 0.75 per cent.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher at 10,965.10 after closing at 10,934.35 on Tuesday.

The Nifty traded at 11,015.75 during the morning trade session, up 81.40 points and 0.74 per cent.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy outcome scheduled on Thursday.

On Tuesday both the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers.

FIIs bought stocks worth Rs 420.65 crore while the DIIs bought stocks to the tune of Rs 194.31 crore.

--IANS

ravi/in