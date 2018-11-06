Sensex up 200 points on rupee recovery

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Amid a slight recovery in the domestic currency and mixed global cues the benchmark Sensex gained over 200 points during the afternoon session of the trade on Tuesday.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the metal, capital goods and telecom counters whereas auto and metal counters were under selling pressure.

The domestic currency was at 72.97 to a US dollar, from its Monday's close of 73.12.

In addition, the benchmark Brent crude was below the $73 a barrel.

At 1.28 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded 203.58 higher at 35,154.50 from its previous close of 34,950.92.

The benchmark index touched a high of 35,196.03 and a low of 35,018.13 while the NSE's Nifty was trading 46.70 points higher at 10,570.70.

State Bank of India was trading 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 290.10 a share although the largest lender of the country reported on Monday a profit for the second quarter ended September.

On Monday, the domestic markets had closed with marginal losses despite positive macro-economic update, marginal foreign fund inflows and a rise in banking stocks.

--IANS

ravi/in