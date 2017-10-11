Senior pacer Nehra may retire from international cricket

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra said on Wednesday that he may hang up his boots after the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on November 1.

The 38-year-old pacer, who made his international debut in December 1999 against Sri Lanka, was picked for Friday's third T20I match against Australia.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official was quoted as saying by cricketnext that Nehra has informed India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri that he wants to end his career on a high while playing in his home ground.

"What we have heard is that Nehra has spoken to the captain and coach and informed them about his decision to retire after the T20 match in Delhi. Nehra has requested for one last match at his home ground and wants to go out on a high," the official was quoted as saying by cricketnext.

